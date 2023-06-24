ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate kidney research centre and hospital at Palasa in Srikakulam district, says Minister Seediri Appalaraju

June 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Officials should complete pending works at the hospital and also monitor water pipeline works’

The Hindu Bureau

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju reviewing government programmes at the Srikakulam Zilla parishad meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju on Saturday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate kidney research centre-cum-multi-speciality hospital being constructed at Palasa to provide quick medical service to hundreds of kidney patients living a pathetic life in Uddanam region. Along with Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, he attended the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here.

ALSO READ
Uddanam eagerly awaits respite

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appalaraju directed officials to complete pending works at the hospital and monitor water pipeline works as the pipeline would provide clean and safe water to people living in various mandals of Uddanam region. Mr. Appalaraju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled his promise of constructing the hospital with all facilities. He has also reviewed Amma Vodi scheme, supply of seeds and fertilizers in the kharif season and other activities.

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt. plans to seek aid from WHO to check renal ailments in Uddanam

District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the district administration was geared up for effective implementation of all welfare schemes and other activities. Several public representatives were present in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US