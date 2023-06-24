Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate kidney research centre and hospital at Palasa in Srikakulam district, says Minister Seediri Appalaraju

June 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju on Saturday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate kidney research centre-cum-multi-speciality hospital being constructed at Palasa to provide quick medical service to hundreds of kidney patients living a pathetic life in Uddanam region. Along with Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, he attended the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appalaraju directed officials to complete pending works at the hospital and monitor water pipeline works as the pipeline would provide clean and safe water to people living in various mandals of Uddanam region. Mr. Appalaraju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled his promise of constructing the hospital with all facilities. He has also reviewed Amma Vodi scheme, supply of seeds and fertilizers in the kharif season and other activities.

District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the district administration was geared up for effective implementation of all welfare schemes and other activities. Several public representatives were present in the meeting.