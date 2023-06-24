HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will inaugurate kidney research centre and hospital at Palasa in Srikakulam district, says Minister Seediri Appalaraju

‘Officials should complete pending works at the hospital and also monitor water pipeline works’

June 24, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju reviewing government programmes at the Srikakulam Zilla parishad meeting on Saturday.

Assembly Speaker Thammineni Sitharam and Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju reviewing government programmes at the Srikakulam Zilla parishad meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju on Saturday said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate kidney research centre-cum-multi-speciality hospital being constructed at Palasa to provide quick medical service to hundreds of kidney patients living a pathetic life in Uddanam region. Along with Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam, he attended the Zilla Parishad general body meeting here.

ALSO READ
Uddanam eagerly awaits respite

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appalaraju directed officials to complete pending works at the hospital and monitor water pipeline works as the pipeline would provide clean and safe water to people living in various mandals of Uddanam region. Mr. Appalaraju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled his promise of constructing the hospital with all facilities. He has also reviewed Amma Vodi scheme, supply of seeds and fertilizers in the kharif season and other activities.

ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh govt. plans to seek aid from WHO to check renal ailments in Uddanam

District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said that the district administration was geared up for effective implementation of all welfare schemes and other activities. Several public representatives were present in the meeting.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.