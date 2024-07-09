Kidney racket unearthed in Vijayawada, Home Minister seeks thorough probe

In a suspected kidney racket case, an auto-rickshaw driver claimed to have been cheated by two persons who had allegedly promised to pay him ₹30 lakh in exchange for one of his kidneys.

The complainant, G. Madhu Babu, told Guntur Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi that the mediators did not pay him the money after the organ harvesting procedure was completed. The surgery was reportedly done at a private hospital in Vijayawada 25 days ago.

Mr. Madhu Babu, a resident of KVP Colony in Guntur, said in his complaint that he met a man named Basha on a social media forum a few months ago. Basha introduced him to Venkat, reportedly another accomplice of his. The duo reportedly lured Mr. Madhu Babu into parting with one of his kidneys for ₹30 lakh.

“Due to financial problems, I agreed to sell my kidney. Basha and Venkat promised to pay me ₹30 lakh, but they paid me only ₹1.10 lakh. They told me that they would harvest my left kidney, but the doctors removed my right kidney,” Mr. Madhu Babu said in his complaint.

It was also alleged that the duo had changed the address and other details on Mr. Madhu Babu’s Aadhaar card in order to show him as a relative of the kidney recipient.

“In November and December last year, the duo made me undergo several medical tests. They also took my signatures on many documents. The surgery was conducted at a private hospital in Vijayawada on June 15,” Mr. Madhu Babu said.

After realising that he had been swindled, Mr. Madhu Babu lodged a complaint with the Guntur SP, who directed the Nagarampalem police to register a case and take up an investigation.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha spoke to Mr. Tushar, NTR Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna and other officers of both the districts, and directed them to take up a thorough investigation into the case.

“We will question Mr. Madhu Babu in the case and extend all cooperation to the Guntur district police in the investigation,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.