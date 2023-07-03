ADVERTISEMENT

Kidney racket case: All legal procedures for transplantation followed, says hospital

July 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The surgery was performed under the Aarogyasri Scheme with the consent of the donor and the recipient and the donor’s mother signed the documents as a witness, says consultant nephrologist

Tharun Boda

Dr. Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology consultant nephrologist Dr. G. Sarath Babu addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Dr. Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology (SINU) consultant nephrologist Dr. G. Sarath Babu has said that all the legal procedures required for harvesting a kidney from Yarramsetti Anuradha were followed.

Ms. Anuradha hailing from Eluru complained to the police a few days ago that she was cheated by a kidney racket.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on July 3 (Monday), Dr. Sarath claimed that the hospital resorted to no wrongdoing in the transplantation of the organ from Ms. Anuradha to her ‘husband’ Yarramasetti Uday Kiran Babu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the surgery was performed under Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Scheme with the consent of the donor and the recipient. The donor’s mother also signed the documents as a witness, he said.

“We went ahead with the surgery considering the certificates issued by the police and revenue officials and the Aadhaar identities,” he said.

Dr. Sarath Babu said that the hospital would hereafter review the cases through an independent organisation. SINU chairman G. Venkatrao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US