Kidney racket case: All legal procedures for transplantation followed, says hospital

July 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dr. Sarath’s Institute of Nephrology and Urology (SINU) consultant nephrologist Dr. G. Sarath Babu has said that all the legal procedures required for harvesting a kidney from Yarramsetti Anuradha were followed.

Ms. Anuradha hailing from Eluru complained to the police a few days ago that she was cheated by a kidney racket.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on July 3 (Monday), Dr. Sarath claimed that the hospital resorted to no wrongdoing in the transplantation of the organ from Ms. Anuradha to her ‘husband’ Yarramasetti Uday Kiran Babu.

He said the surgery was performed under Dr. Y.S.R. Aarogyasri Scheme with the consent of the donor and the recipient. The donor’s mother also signed the documents as a witness, he said.

“We went ahead with the surgery considering the certificates issued by the police and revenue officials and the Aadhaar identities,” he said.

Dr. Sarath Babu said that the hospital would hereafter review the cases through an independent organisation. SINU chairman G. Venkatrao and others were present.