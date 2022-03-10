Kidney protection is in our own hands: nephrologist

‘Kidney disease could be the fifth leading cause of death by 2040’

Kidneys are the most sensitive organs in the human body, and they work hard, hence one should take complete care of them, consultant nephrologist Badrinath at KIMS Saveera Hospitals said during an awareness programme organised here on Thursday on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

International Society for Nephrology has given ‘Kidney health for all - bridging the gap on awareness for better kidney care’ as the theme for this year, said Dr. Badrinath as one in 10 persons worldwide has chronic kidney disease. If left untreated, it can be deadly, and by 2040 could become the fifth leading cause of death, he said.

While early detection allows for disease care and management to help prevent morbidity and mortality, and improve cost-effectiveness and sustainability, another barrier to overcome to ensure greater awareness is a more focused education of physicians, as they are in charge of the patients’ medical condition. When any relative of the patient offers to donate one of their two kidneys, it is called live donation. If the family members of the brain-dead people agree to donate organs, then we harvest their kidneys and transplant one for the patient, which is cadaver transplantation, he explained.

“We began kidney transplant surgeries in September 2021 and in just six months, even when COVID-19 was at its peak, we were able to successfully perform six transplant surgeries,” he added.