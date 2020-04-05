Kidney patient dies after failing to undergo dialysis

A man suffering from a chronic kidney ailment died on Sunday after reportedly failing to undergo dialysis due to the closure of several hospitals.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that the patient was forced to run from pillar to post for dialysis and died later as his health deteriorated.

Mr. Imtiaz held a meeting with representatives of private hospitals, doctors and officials at his camp office regarding non-cooperation and closure of many private hospitals despite being required to stay open for the public.

The Collector warned that he would recommend cancellation of licences of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and others whose services have been deemed essential if they do not turn up to work.

“They need not worry about coming to work as they will be provided passes as well as remuneration for their work,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

Meanwhile, the district administration is preparing to take over four private hospitals — Liberty Hospital at Autonagar, Ayush Hospital at Currency Nagar, Andhra Hospital at Bhavanipuram and Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital at Ibrahimpatnam — to treat COVID-19 patients if need be.