Kidney ailments: ST commission visits tribal villages in NTR district

Andhra Pradesh State Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairman Kumbha Ravi Babu and members visited the tribal villages in A. Konduru mandal where a huge number of kidney ailments among the tribal population were being reported.

Dr. Ravi Babu visited Cheemalapadu Thanda, Mansing Thanda, Manthriya Thanda and other villages in A. Konduru mandal and interacted with the local people.

Speaking at a meeting with the District Collector S. Dilli Rao and other officials later in the day, Mr. Ravi said that the tribal people undergoing dialysis for chronic kidney diseases need an ambulance and relaxation in norms for sanction of pensions.

Mr. Dilli Rao said people suffering from kidney ailments in A. Konduru, Tiruvuru and Reddigudem mandals had been identified and a permanent solution to the issue was being worked out with the help of nephrologists and NGOs.

He said a proposal for laying of drinking water pipeline to draw Krishna river water from Myavaram to A. Konduru had been sent to the government and approval was awaited.

He said arrangements would be made to supply Krishna river water through tankers temporarily.