Kidnapped infant traced, handed over to mother

MACHILIPATNAM

26 September 2021 17:51 IST

Accused woman being questioned, says Superintendent Siddharth.

The Krishna district police swiftly traced the five-day-old infant kidnapped from District Government Headquarters Hospital, Machilipatnam, on Saturday and arrested the accused, Mandapati Mary.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal handed over the baby to her mother, P. Sindhuja, at the District Police Office in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mary went to the hospital on the pretext of undergoing medical checkup. She befriended Sindhuja and abducted the infant when she went out of the maternity ward, said Machilipatnam DSP S. K. Masum Basha.

Advertising

Advertising

A Mahila Police Officer, P. Sirisha and Ward Volunteer, Y. Sirisha, who noticed the Mary with the infant in Tunisi village in Bantumilli mandal, alerted the police.

The team led by Central Crime Station (CCS-DSP) Murali and Chilakalapudi CI R. Anka Babu recovered the baby and took the accused into custody.

“The motive for the kidnap of the baby is not established. We are questioning the accused. The baby was handed over to her mother after conducting medical checkup. The infant’s health condition is good,” said Mr. Siddharth.