Kidnapped girl rescued, accused arrested

NANDIGAMA (KRISHNA DT.)

01 July 2020 23:30 IST

In a swift operation, police solved the kidnap of a six-year-old girl and rescued her. The accused was taken into custody.

The girl, resident of Amberpeta in the town, was missing from Tuesday evening. Following a complaint lodged by her mother, police formed special teams headed by Nandigama CI Kanaka Rao and SI Yesobu.

By tracking the mobile phone signals of the suspect, police traced the accused, Chandu, in Vijayawada, in just a few hours and rescued the girl, Nandigama DSP G.V. Ramana Murthy said.

“The girl was safe, and was handed over to her parents. Nandigama police are trying to find out the motive for the crime,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.