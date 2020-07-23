Kidnapped boy traced within two days

A two-year-old boy who was kidnapped from the city on July 21, was traced from Phool Bagh Colony in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Police also arrested three persons in the case.
The accused have been identified as Patan Salman Khan, Sk. Subhani and Bandaru Roshan Raja. All three are friends, and are residents of Phool Bagh Colony.
Police said that Roshan Raja has an aunt who is childless, and she had expressed her desire to adopt a child.
On July 21, the trio had come to Visakhapatnam in an auto-rickshaw and after visiting Raja’s mother-in-law, they went to the APSRTC Complex to have food. There, they noticed a homeless couple along with their two-year-old son named Ganesh.
They waited till all three slept, and late at night, kidnapped Ganesh and fled to Vizianagaram.
Based on a complaint filed by Ganesh’s father, police took up an investigation. Based on CCTV footage, police identified the registration number of the auto-rickshaw and traced it to the accused.
