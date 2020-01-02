Kidnapped boy rescued in 24 minutes

Police rescued a four-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped by an unidentified person at Gokulam Centre in the town on Thursday.

The kidnapper, who came in a car, picked up the boy while playing in front of his house around 8.30 a.m.

Family members searched in vain for the kid in the vicinity and alerted the Control Room police by calling ‘Dial 100’ at 10.45 a.m.

Following the directions of East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi special teams were formed with Kakinada DSP K. Kumar, Special Branch DSPs M. Ambika Prasad and S. Murali Krishna and alerted all the police stations in Kakinada and the neighbouring circles.

Police traced the boy at Atchutapuram railway gate at 11.10 a.m. and he was safe, said Two Town L. Eswarudu.

“The boy was handed over to his parents in a safe condition, and efforts are on to trace the kidnapper,” Mr. Nayeem said and praised the police for rescuing the boy in just 24 minutes after receiving the complaint.

The SP appealed to the public to utilize ‘Dial 100’ services for immediate response.