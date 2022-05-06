Kidnap episode of 5-year-old boy in Tirumala ends on happy note

Family members of accused claim she is mentally unsound, hand over the boy to police

The kidnap episode of a five-year-old boy, Govardhan Royal, ended on a happy note after the family members of the accused handed him over to the Tirumala police here on Thursday.

The family of the accused claimed that she is mentally unsound and that she had fled from her house in Mandya, near Mysuru, ten days back. They also said they had filed a complaint with the Mandya police after she went missing.

It was only after her return that they had noticed the boy, and on learning about the developments, they decided to hand him over back to the police in person.

The police had formed six teams to trace the boy who went missing from Tirumala on May 1.

The police said that charges will be framed against the woman as per the law. The entire hill town is under the surveillance of CCTV cameras, they said, and appealed to the devout not to hesitate in bringing the evildoing to their notice.