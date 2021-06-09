Kidnap case solved in 12 hours, 3 held

MACHILIPATNAM

09 June 2021 23:35 IST

Victim had reportedly not repaid loan taken from the accused

The police on Wednesday solved a kidnap case in 12 hours and rescued the victim. They arrested three persons and seized their mobile phones and three vehicles used for the offence.

According to Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Ramesh Reddy, V. Nagamani of Mallavolu Garuvu lodged a complaint with Gudur police alleging that a gang had kidnapped her son, V. Ram Prasad, on Tuesday, reportedly for not repaying the loan taken by him from the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Three teams were formed to solve the case. Police officers tracked mobile phones of the alleged kidnappers and cracked the case, the DSP said. The accused allegedly called up the family members of Ram Prasad and threatened to kill him, if the loan was not repaid immediately.

Police arrested T. Manohar Naidu, his father Simhachalam Naidu and one more person, Harish, who alleged resorted to the crime. The victim was admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment, Mr. Ramesh Reddy said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the DSP added.