Kidnap bid foiled in East Godavari

A man from MVP Colony was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle over financial disputes on Tuesday. Prompt response from the police teams following a complaint, the kidnapped person was rescued near Kadiyam area in East Godavari.

According to Inspector of MVP police station, P Ramanayya, the victim Rakesh, a native of Vinukonda, Guntur district and a resident of MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam, works in a real estate office in the city. On Tuesday, Rakesh was forcibly picked up in a vehicle near Venkojipalem by his uncle Pichayya, who had financial disputes with him.

Based on a complaint from family members of Rakesh, MVP Police registered a case. The police alerted the police in East Godavari district. Rakesh was reportedly rescued near Kadiyam area by the local police.

Pichayya was taken into police custody. Further investigation is on.

