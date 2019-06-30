Kid killed, nine hurt in roof collapse at factory in Chittoor

A seven-year-old girl, reportedly a child worker, was killed and nine others, including seven children, received serious injuries when the metal sheet roof of their temporary shelter collapsed on them due to gales at the Capricorn Food Factory, a private unit, at Palagunta village of Eetipakam panchayat in Satyavedu mandal on Saturday.

According to information, the factory management had reportedly gathered the labour force from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala a couple of months ago. As many of them had come with their families, the management had arranged temporary shelters with zinc and metal sheets.

The mishap occurred when the workers were at the work site in the afternoon. The children left inside a shelter bore the brunt of the mishap. Nisha (7), who suffered a back and head injury, was rushed to the area hospital at Satyavedu but was declared brought dead. The injured included seven children (aged 3-16), and two other workers aged 27 and 35. As the condition of two children turned serious, they were shifted to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati.

Sub-inspector (Satyavedu) K.B. Mallikarjun and his team rushed to the spot and rescued the childre trapped under the heavy metal sheets and shifted them to the area hospital. “A criminal case has been registered,” the police officer said.