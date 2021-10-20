Kid dies as a school bus falls into a pond in Andhra Pradesh

Five other children were saved by the locals, and are all out of danger

In a ghastly incident, a six-year-old boy died when the school bus in which he was travelling, fell into a pond near Koyyam village of Etcherla mandal on October 20.

According to the police, the boy was identified as Mylapilli Raju who hailed from Badivanipeta village. He was studying in the Global School at Kongaram village.

Five other children were saved by the locals. They used two earth-movers to remove the bus from the pond. The children who gulped water were taken to a nearby hospital. They are all out of danger.

The villagers and parents alleged that the driver was taking the children in a narrow and dangerous route in spite of repeated warnings.

Srikakulam SP Amit Bardar directed the officials to verify the school buses' condition, their routes and safety measures being taken by the respective school authorities.