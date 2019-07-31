Kicking plastic out of the city

District Collector and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC)’s Special Officer A. Md. Imtiaz has announced that the ‘Mana Vijayawada’, an anti-plastic drive for the city has been brought into force from Tuesday to make the city plastic-free.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Imtiaz, along with VMC commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh said the drive would start with awareness campaigns against single-use plastic for all stakeholders in the city.

He said soon a gazette notification banning the usage of single-use plastic items like disposable glasses, covers, water packets, milk packets and others will be issued.

Natural alternatives

He said the government would promote jute, cloth and paper bags that will replace plastic carry bags. “As part of the drive, checkpoints at city outskirts and mobile teams would be established to avoid entry of banned plastic into the city. Teams of municipal, police, revenue, excise, commercial tax, food safety department officials will also enforce the rule,” he said.

Six VMC surveillance teams would be appointed. Further, Mr. Imtiaz issued orders to all the department officials to inspect public and private establishments that come under their ambit.

CREDAI’s jute bags offer

Mr. Venkatesh stressed the need for promoting alternatives for plastic among the masses. He said CREDAI city unit has offered to distribute 35,000 jute bags worth ₹ 5 lakh in the city.

Later in the evening, an awareness meet for representatives of hospitals, shopping malls, supermarkets, traders, district administration and other stakeholders was conducted by Mr. Imtiaz and Mr. Venkatesh at the Council Hall on the VMC office premises.