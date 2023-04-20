ADVERTISEMENT

KIA’s patrolling and interceptor vehicles given to Police dept. for trial

April 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy checks out the features of the PBV vehicles at the Police Headquarters near Vijayawada on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kia Motors has presented its Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) to the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy for feedback at the police headquarters near here.

Kia Motors is going to launch patrolling and interceptor vehicles, both PBVs, for police departments in the country.

The vehicles were displayed for feedback at the police headquarters. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy checked out the features of the PBVs along with Kia representatives Michael Shon and Preetham Reddy.

Mr. Reddy was told that the PBVs were equipped with all the facilities and advanced technology required for police departments.

Based on the feedback given by the police departments, they will make necessary changes before launching the models.

