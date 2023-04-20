HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KIA’s patrolling and interceptor vehicles given to Police dept. for trial

April 20, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy checks out the features of the PBV vehicles at the Police Headquarters near Vijayawada on Thursday

DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy checks out the features of the PBV vehicles at the Police Headquarters near Vijayawada on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kia Motors has presented its Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) to the Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy for feedback at the police headquarters near here.

Kia Motors is going to launch patrolling and interceptor vehicles, both PBVs, for police departments in the country.

The vehicles were displayed for feedback at the police headquarters. Mr. Rajendranath Reddy checked out the features of the PBVs along with Kia representatives Michael Shon and Preetham Reddy.

Mr. Reddy was told that the PBVs were equipped with all the facilities and advanced technology required for police departments.

Based on the feedback given by the police departments, they will make necessary changes before launching the models.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / hybrid vehicles / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.