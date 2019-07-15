Kia triggers a war of words

Setting up of its shop by the reputed car maker Kia Motors in Andhra Pradesh has led to a war of words between the ruling YSR Congress and the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as both claimed credit for it.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy read out a letter written by Kia Motors CEO and president Han Woo Park to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Assembly on Monday. The Minister said that Kia Motors set up its unit in the State as a result of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s efforts.

Quoting Mr. Han woo Park, the Minister said, “The highly respected Reddy surname and your honourable position as Chief Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh remind me of old memories dating back to around 2007, when I was leading the establishment of the Hyundai Motor R&D Centre (Hyundai Motor India (Hyundai Motor India Engineering) in Hyderabad. That I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, your late father and then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, who requested me to invest in an automobile factory in the State. I promised him we would do so if the Hyundai Motor Group were to have any additional investment plans in India.”

TDP derides govt. claim

TDP leader and former Minister K. Atchannaidu, at a press conference, made light of the government claims. Even a newborn child would say that Kia Motors invested in Andhra Pradesh because of the TDP government. “One cannot understand whether the Finance Minister was in his senses.

The Minister is twisting the facts. When YSR died in 2009, how can the Kia Motors invest in 2017?” he asked.

There was a flight in industries from the State as the YSRCP leaders were intimidating them. Cost of an acre was jacked up to ₹60 lakh from ₹6 lakh in area where the ancilliary units of Kia Motors were supposed to come up.