Kia Sonet unveiled in Vijayawada

KIA Motors authorised dealer Simha Motors unveiled the Kia Sonet, the latest offering from the South Korean automobile major, here in the city on Wednesday.
The Sonet is a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Venue, KIA Seltos, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
State Bank of India DGM Y. Satyanarayana Prasad and AGM P. Subramanyam unveiled the Sonet at the showroom of Simha Motors in the city, in the presence of Simha Motors chairman R.V. Subbiah and MD R. Sateesh.
Explaining the key features of the SUV, Mr. Sateesh said that the vehicle comes with the largest touch-screen infotainment display in its segment. It also comes with ventilated seats and a virus protection air filter, as well as a ‘URO Connected-car tech’ and several other user-friendly features. Customers can pre-book the Sonet at Simha Motors, and the price will be announced on September 18, Mr. Sateesh said.
