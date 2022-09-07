Andhra Pradesh: Kia Motors lays foundation for library block in Penukonda

It will help the students improve their job prospects, says company official

Ramesh Susarla PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)
September 07, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia Motors India officials laying the foundation for a library block on the Government Degree College campus in Penukonda on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India Private Limited on Wednesday laid the foundation for a library block on the Government Degree College campus, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.

Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kab Dong Lee laid the foundation stone after a prayer was conducted in the presence of college principal N. Ramesh Reddy and Penukonda Sub-Collector Naveen Mallarapu.

The Kia India CAO, while addressing the students said, “We are happy to provide this facility to the students of the Govt. Degree College, who hail from 83 villages in the district. It will help all of you in acquiring better skills and knowledge to brighten your prospects in higher studies and employment.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India will continue to undertake various CSR activities for the betterment of local communities in the future, he added. Company Legal HoD Yoonggil Ma, IR & PR and T&D HoD Byunghee Han, Costing HoD Yang Wooyong, and Facility & Safety and Construction HoD Sangjae Kim were also present along with Municipal Commissioner Vamsi Krishna, Tahsildar Swarnalatha, and MPDO Sivasankarappa.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Kia India had donated medical equipment and day care shelter to the Primary Health Centre in Guttur; three lakh facemasks to the local administration, and a sum of ₹10 lakh to the AP State Disaster Management Authority during the pandemic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app