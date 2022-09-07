Andhra Pradesh: Kia Motors lays foundation for library block in Penukonda

It will help the students improve their job prospects, says company official

Kia Motors India officials laying the foundation for a library block on the Government Degree College campus in Penukonda on Wednesday.

Kia India Private Limited on Wednesday laid the foundation for a library block on the Government Degree College campus, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign.

Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kab Dong Lee laid the foundation stone after a prayer was conducted in the presence of college principal N. Ramesh Reddy and Penukonda Sub-Collector Naveen Mallarapu.

The Kia India CAO, while addressing the students said, “We are happy to provide this facility to the students of the Govt. Degree College, who hail from 83 villages in the district. It will help all of you in acquiring better skills and knowledge to brighten your prospects in higher studies and employment.”

Kia India will continue to undertake various CSR activities for the betterment of local communities in the future, he added. Company Legal HoD Yoonggil Ma, IR & PR and T&D HoD Byunghee Han, Costing HoD Yang Wooyong, and Facility & Safety and Construction HoD Sangjae Kim were also present along with Municipal Commissioner Vamsi Krishna, Tahsildar Swarnalatha, and MPDO Sivasankarappa.

Kia India had donated medical equipment and day care shelter to the Primary Health Centre in Guttur; three lakh facemasks to the local administration, and a sum of ₹10 lakh to the AP State Disaster Management Authority during the pandemic.