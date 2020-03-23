Production at KIA Motors India plant comes to a halt after lockdown orders

Following lockdown orders issued by the State government in view of the COVID19, production in KIA Motors India cars manufacturing unit came to a standstill on Monday. Only the essential services/procedures that cannot be stopped are being run with skeleton staff.

A ajority of the over 5,000 staff members of the KIA Motors India travel by buses from Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Penuknoda and surrounding villages. Owing to this, they could fall prey to COVID-19 and would violate the lockdown orders of the State. Anantapur district, though, is not in the list of 80 districts in India which have been ordered to be completely shut down.

‘Allowed’ categories to run

Meanwhile, the Inspector of Factories is keeping a watch on the progress of the lockdown of other units since only those in pharmaceuticals, food, and other essential sectors are allowed to operate. “Other than those in the ‘Allowed’ categories, factories need to take a written permission from the District Collector,” District Industries Centre General Manager Gurrala Sudarshan told The Hindu.

Anantapur district has a couple of food industries which might run, but others will be shut down. Some of the ancillary units of KIA Motors India, however, functioned on Monday, but are considering lockdown from Tuesday.