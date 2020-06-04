KIA Motors employee tests positive for COVID-19

ANANTAPUR

04 June 2020 23:39 IST

An employee of KIA Motors India hailing from Tamil Nadu was tested positive for COVID-19 after he travelled to the manufacturing facility here on May 26. The company in a statement said the employee was tested on May 27.

The employee has been sent to government-run quarantine facility as per the State government’s COVID protocol. The company has tested 545 employees working at its Erramanchi facility so far and only one person has been tested positive.

The testing process for all with a travel history and screening of all the employees will continue, the release said. “Being a responsible global corporate citizen, The KMI always tries its best to prevent COVID-19. The KMI strictly adheres to all guidelines with regards to COVID-19,” it said. Primary and secondary contacts of the staff living in Anantapur are being traced.