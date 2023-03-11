ADVERTISEMENT

Kia launches CSR initiative to tackle plastic waste, promote alternatives

March 11, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Collection of plastic waste, workshops on waste management to be part of the exercise

The Hindu Bureau

Throwing waste in drains, canals, and water supply system is leading to pollution, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar has said, adding the corporation is having to spend much of its funds on clearing the landfills due to improper segregation of waste.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of ‘Develop Responsible Outlook for Plastic’, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Kia India, at SRR & CVR Government Degree College at Machavaram in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The purpose of the initiative, launched in association with the India Pollution Control Association (IPCA), was to instil a sense of social responsibility among people so that efficient material recovery and recycling were achieved, said IPCA project coordinator Kaushika Saravanan.

As part of the initiative, 500 metric tonnes of plastic would be collected from 100 locations of Visakhapatnam in 11 months and 200 workshops on waste management would be organised in schools and colleges in Vijayawada, she added.

Later, Mr. Pundakar flagged off a plastic collection vehicle. To encourage and raise awareness among people on the alternatives for plastic, all the guests were gifted with jute bags, wooden toothbrushes and combs.

