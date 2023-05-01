ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India sponsors new library block at Penukonda Govt. College

May 01, 2023 06:01 am | Updated 06:01 am IST - PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)

The Kia India Library Block built at a cost of ₹80 lakh has 1,800 Sq. Ft floor space and can house 50 to 60 students

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Kia India officials inaugurating the Kia India Library Block at Penukonda Government Degree College in Sri Sathya Sai District. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The new library block at the Government Degree College was built with ₹ 80 lakh donation from Kia India, said college principal N. Ramesh Reddy. Kia India also donated computers, tables, and bookshelves to the college. The library has 1,800 Sq. Ft floor space and can house 50 to 60 students.

Kia India, in a release, said that the Library Block was built as part of the Corporate Social responsibility of the company and was inaugurated recently by Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee.

The library will be initially used by 750-odd students of the college, but in due course, it will be opened to the general public also, said the principal.

During the library block inauguration, Mr. Kabdong Lee said, “The Kia Library Block is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the neighbourhood through a range of initiatives and programmes. We will continue our CSR activities to extend help further in society in every possible way.” 

“The Kia Library Block inauguration is a significant occasion for the Government Degree College, which promotes greater learning facilities in the vicinity. We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge building with infrastructure to our students who will be able to utilise this opportunity to learn and grow,” said Mr. Ramesh Reddy.     

