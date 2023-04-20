Kia India opens ‘Safety experience training Centre’ in Anantapur

April 20, 2023 06:48 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Kia India inaugurated Kia India Safety Experience Training Centre, a virtual and practical learning centre for workplace safety practices and procedures, at its car manufacturing facility at Erramanchi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Wednesday.

Director of Factories D. Chandra Sekhar Varma inaugurated the training centre and said that it brings together a broad range of technology and innovation into a learning space which is designed to accommodate the safety needs of its workforce exclusively.

Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Keshavalu, Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee, and others were present on the occasion.

The training centre is spread over 2,750 square feet providing real-time experience in 16 types of safety modules.