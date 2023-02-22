Kia India launches training for auto service technicians in Sri Sathya Sai district

February 22, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)

The Kia India launched a training programme for auto service technicians at its Erramachi factory in Sri Sathya Sai district on February 22 (Wednesday). Around 300 technicians will learn the nuances of industry-standard skills in the automobile sector.

Sri Sathya Sai district Collector P. Basant Kumar launched the programme undertaken as a part of the CSR initiative at the Kia India Training Centre at Duddebanda Cross in Penukonda mandal.

He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was focussing on skill development for the youth and that the trainees must take advantage of this opportunity.

Kia India chief administrative officer Kabdang Lee said that the 3-month training programme includes classroom sessions on theories and hands-on experience on automobile systems. This will help the trainees improve their employability.

“This skill development programme has been started in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts by spending ₹55 lakh,” he said.

A good classroom, good faculty, a lab attached to classroom and a pleasant atmosphere have been arranged at the training centre, said the Collector.