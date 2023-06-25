Kia India launches skill development programme for women

June 25, 2023 05:20 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Kia India has launched a Skill Development and Livelihood Enhancement programme for rural women in the vicinity of the Kia India manufacturing unit at Erramanchi and as part of this Corporate Social Responsibility initiative women will be trained for 36 weeks.

The programme was launched at Ammavarupalli village on Friday with the Timbaktu Collective, an NGO working towards rural livelihood enhancement, identifying and shortlisting candidates who can benefit from this initiative.

A release from the Kia India said the Timbaktu Collective will train 75 women overall in a 36-week programme. With the financial aid of ₹40 lakh from Kia India, the training centre has been set up with the necessary sewing machines, raw materials, equipment, tools, and facility maintenance, including training assistance for candidates throughout the year.

Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee and Timbaktu Collective representatives Bablu Ganguly, co-founder, and Mary Vattamattam, Executive Director, said the initiative was to empower rural women by fostering economic independence in the vicinity of the car plant premises.

Mr. Kabdong Lee said, “Kia India launched this training programme to equip rural women with the necessary expertise to pursue sustainable livelihoods, establish their enterprises, and contribute to income of their families and growth of communities.”

Some of the other CSR initiatives taken up by the Kia India so far include auto service technician programme for local students, library block building for Penukonda Government Degree College, contribution to modern labs of Dhone ITI College, donation of consumables to super specialty cathlab in Anantapur; Plantation Drive in Subbarauni Palli; Medical Equipment & Daycare Shelter for Primary Health Center (PHC), Guntur, Penukonda.