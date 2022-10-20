KIA India holds plantation drive at Subbarayunipalli in Penokonda

More than 300 saplings are planted as part of CSR initiative

The Hindu Bureau PENUKONDA (SSS DIST.)
October 20, 2022 21:11 IST

The Kia India Limited took up a plantation drive at Subbarayunipalli village of Chennekothapalli mandal as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in association with the Forum for Rural Development. More than 300 saplings were planted in the presence of Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee.

The drive titled ‘Plant a tree - plant a hope for the future’ was carried out at Subbarayunipalli. The move will help maintain green cover and enhance soil quality while providing an alternative livelihood for the local communities, said the organisers. 

Kia India Limited Legal HoD Yonggil Ma, Facility & Safety and Construction HoD Sangjae Kim, SBR Palli sarpanch Sreenath, AP TRANSCO officials J. Sanjappa, O&M Division, and Sub Divisional Engineer Venu took part in the event.

Emphasising the need for protecting the environment, Mr. Kabdong Lee, said, “Being a futuristic zero-emission plant, the Kia India envisions sustainability in its business practices. We have launched this greenery development drive with a motto to enhance the green cover near the plant. The Kia will take this mission forward to encourage local communities to build a sustainable environment.” 

