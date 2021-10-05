Kia India gets new MD & CEO

ANANTAPUR

05 October 2021 01:04 IST

The Kia India, which has its car manufacturing facility here in the district, on Monday announced that Tae-Jin Park, its Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO), will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO.

Mr. Park succeeded Kookhyun Shim to spearhead the operations for the Kia India from Monday. Mr. Park has been associated with Kia India since January last year. Mr. Kookhyun Shim had played a crucial role in introducing the Kia brand in India. Under his supervision, Kia India completed its manufacturing unit in Anantapur and started mass production of vehicles in record time.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Kookhyun Shim will retire from his services and move back to Korea.

In his new role, Mr. Park will be responsible for the company’s growth and market expansion in the country. He will directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning, and sales.