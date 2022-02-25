KIA India forced to stop production for two days due to a semiconductor shortage
The production is likely to resume on Sunday
The KIA India manufacturing facility at Erramanchi near Penukonda in Anantapur district was forced to stop production on Friday and Saturday due to a shortage in supply of semiconductors.
The launch of KIA Carens this month had increased the demand for manufacturing and the plant here was contemplating increasing production by working in three shifts instead of the existing two shifts, but the sudden shortage of spares forced the management to take a two-day break, however, the production is likely to resume on Sunday once the consignment of spares reaches Anantapur, according to sources.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.