KIA India forced to stop production for two days due to a semiconductor shortage

The production is likely to resume on Sunday

The KIA India manufacturing facility at Erramanchi near Penukonda in Anantapur district was forced to stop production on Friday and Saturday due to a shortage in supply of semiconductors.

The launch of KIA Carens this month had increased the demand for manufacturing and the plant here was contemplating increasing production by working in three shifts instead of the existing two shifts, but the sudden shortage of spares forced the management to take a two-day break, however, the production is likely to resume on Sunday once the consignment of spares reaches Anantapur, according to sources.