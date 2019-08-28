KIA has set new benchmarks for safety and quality: MD

KIA Motors India has set new benchmarks for safety and production quality in the automobile manufacturing sector at its greenfield car manufacturing unit at Erramanchi village in Anantapur district, said its MD Kook Hyun Shim.

“If people all over India are loving our car that was launched on August 22, it is because of the innovative product design and manufacturing quality,” said Mr. Shim explaining the uniqueness of the Seltos model.

During a day-long media tour of their manufacturing facility near Penukonda on Tuesday, the MD said the car was put to test in some very gruelling road/terrain and weather conditions before finally arriving at a design for the Indian market. Many changes were brought into its design from the SP Concept stage of the car to the final rollout on August 8.

The manufacturing facility, built just within a little over a year right from scratch, has a capacity to manufacture 3 lakh cars a year, but currently is manufacturing 280 units of Seltos against a capacity of 400 for this model.

Depending on the demand for the car that was pre-booked by more than 32,000 people all over India, the automotive production line — worldwide 15th facility of KIA Motors — will enhance its capacity.

“KIA Motors takes pride in employing 83% of the workforce from Andhra Pradesh and of this, 70% is from Anantapur district,” said Human Resources GM Chidananda B. Patil. At present, 1,948 persons are employed in KIA. The Carnival Multi-Purpose Vehicle was likely to be manufactured from early next year.

Compared to a traditional manufacturing facility, it is devoid of noise, and automation is visible at every step.

The final line tests each and every operation of the car after the chassis, upper body and engine assembly with seats and all interiors are ‘married’. Rigorous tests do not end there. The car needs to undergo a trial run on 3.4 k.m. of test track that has all road conditions.

After the arduous journey, it gets a ‘shower test’ where leakages and seepages into passenger cabins are tested before it is certified fit for delivery, say officials.