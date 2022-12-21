  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kia donates medical consumables to cath lab at Anantapur GGH

The lab was formally inaugurated on Tuesday

December 21, 2022 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
ANANTAPUR 20/12/2022 Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, District Collector at the formal inaugural of the Cath Lab at Super Speciality Hospital Block of GGH in Anantapur on Tuesday. - PHOTO: RVS PRASAD/The Hindu

ANANTAPUR 20/12/2022 Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, District Collector at the formal inaugural of the Cath Lab at Super Speciality Hospital Block of GGH in Anantapur on Tuesday. - PHOTO: RVS PRASAD/The Hindu | Photo Credit: PRASAD RVS

Kia India, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, donated consumables to the recently-opened cardiac catheterization laboratory at Super Specialty Block of Government General Hospital in Anantapur. 

They would be used in treatments including angiogram, angioplasty, stenting, and also in emergency cases, said Cardiology Head of the Department Subhash Chandra Bose.

“We perform close to 20 procedures a week. The donated items would last 100 days or even more depending on how efficiently we utilise them,” Dr. Chandra Bose added. More than 2,000 patients can be attended to with this lot, he said.

The cardiac cath lab, though functioning for over a month now, was formally inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Kia India Chief Administrative Officer Kabdong Lee, Legal HoD Yonggil Ma, District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and Anantapur Government Medical College Principal Myreddy Neeraja.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had okayed the expediting of the construction of the Mother and Child Block of the GGH in Anantapur, which will be of great help to the patients. 

Mr. Kabdong Lee said: “Our objective is to ensure that new cath lab is equipped with all essentials to help the local communities. And this was possible by associating with the Government Medical College & the Hospital who have been dutiful with their services restlessly even during pandemic. Our motto is to help society nearby to the possible extent and leave positive footprints”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.