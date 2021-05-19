Andhra Pradesh

KIA donates ₹5 crore for COVID relief

KIA India Pvt Ltd MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim handing over the document related to the funds transferred, to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, at the Chief Minister’s camp office here on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGMENT

KIA India Pvt Ltd has contributed ₹5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) towards COVID containment measures.

A delegation of KIA India Pvt Ltd has requested to use amount to buy medical equipment (Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Cryogenic tankers etc.)

KIA India Pvt Ltd MD & CEO Kookhyun Shim handed over the documents related to the funds transferred through NEFT at the Chief Minister’s camp office here on Wednesday.

Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, KIA India Pvt Ltd legal, corporate affairs Heald Jude Lee and Kia India Pvt Ltd Principal Advisor T Soma Shekar Reddy were present.

