Andhra Pradesh

KIA denies reports of shifting its plant out of Anantapur

more-in

Seeking to clear the air over a news report on shifting its manufacturing plant out of Anantapur, the KIA Motors India has issued a statement clarifying that the report is not true.

Kushboo Gupta, Lead-Public Relations, KIA Motors India, said, “The recent reports about relocation of our manufacturing facility outside of Andhra Pradesh are not true. We are receiving full support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Stating that KIA Motors had a long-term commitment to the Indian market and made an investment of $ 1.1 billion in the manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Ms. Kushboo said the company would continue to offer world- class, ‘Made-in-Anantpur’ vehicles and innovative mobility experience to their valuable customers in India. She also requested the customers not to believe reports that did not cover facts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
manufacturing and engineering
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 8:26:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/kia-denies-reports-of-shifting-its-plant-out-of-anantapur/article30764347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY