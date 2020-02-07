KIA denies reports of shifting its plant out of Anantapur

Seeking to clear the air over a news report on shifting its manufacturing plant out of Anantapur, the KIA Motors India has issued a statement clarifying that the report is not true.

Kushboo Gupta, Lead-Public Relations, KIA Motors India, said, “The recent reports about relocation of our manufacturing facility outside of Andhra Pradesh are not true. We are receiving full support from the Government of Andhra Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

Stating that KIA Motors had a long-term commitment to the Indian market and made an investment of $ 1.1 billion in the manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Ms. Kushboo said the company would continue to offer world- class, ‘Made-in-Anantpur’ vehicles and innovative mobility experience to their valuable customers in India. She also requested the customers not to believe reports that did not cover facts.