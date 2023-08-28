ADVERTISEMENT

Khelo India women’s basketball tourney begins in city

August 28, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Teams of Nirmala High School and Delhi Public School during a match of Khelo India Women’s League at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Singanampalli Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the Under-17 women’s basketball tournament as part of the Khelo India Women’s League at Maris Stella College on August 27 (Sunday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao advised the students to spare time for sports, saying that it would help them maintain good physical and mental health.

Teams from various schools and colleges took part in the tournament which will conclude on August 29.

Krishna District Basketball Association president G.S.C. Bose, State-level Khelo India Centre in-charge D.N.V. Vinayak Prasad, College Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, correspondent Sr. Sleeva Thumma, Karnataka Bank Manager Sherin Jose and others were present.

