HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khelo India women’s basketball tourney begins in city

August 28, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Teams of Nirmala High School and Delhi Public School during a match of Khelo India Women’s League at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Teams of Nirmala High School and Delhi Public School during a match of Khelo India Women’s League at Maris Stella College in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Intelligence) Singanampalli Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the Under-17 women’s basketball tournament as part of the Khelo India Women’s League at Maris Stella College on August 27 (Sunday).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao advised the students to spare time for sports, saying that it would help them maintain good physical and mental health.

Teams from various schools and colleges took part in the tournament which will conclude on August 29.

Krishna District Basketball Association president G.S.C. Bose, State-level Khelo India Centre in-charge D.N.V. Vinayak Prasad, College Principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras, correspondent Sr. Sleeva Thumma, Karnataka Bank Manager Sherin Jose and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.