Khelo India: AP at 23rd position with 12 medals

Andhra Pradesh has been faring poorly in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games at Guwahati with only 12 medals to its tally as of Monday.
With two gold medals, four silver medals and six bronze medals the State was in the 23rd position among all the States and Union Territories of the country, according to the Medal Tally announced by the Khelo India organisers on its website.
The State athletes so far bagged six medals in weightlifting and four in athletics categories. In archery, only one bronze medal was bagged and in swimming one silver medal was bagged by the athletes representing the State.
Also, the State was behind all the south Indian States which were in the top 15 positions. The games will conclude on January 22.
