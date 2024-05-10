ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge, Yechury to address rally in Vijayawada on May 10

Published - May 10, 2024 04:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rahul Gandhi to campaign for APCC chief and party contestant for Kadapa Lok Sabha Y.S. Sharmila on May 11

P Sujatha Varma
AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore and other leaders during a press conference in Vijayawada on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore on May 9 (Thursday) said the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and INDI bloc leaders from the CPI(M) and CPI Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja respectively will address a public meeting at Gymkhana grounds in Vijayawada on May 10 (Friday) at 5 p.m.

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Mr. Tagore said on May 11, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi would campaign in support of the APCC president and party’s candidate for Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency Y. S. Sharmila and address a public meeting at Kadapa.

Mr. Tagore said it was ridiculous on the part of the BJP at the Centre, which had turned blind to the corruption and anarchy unleashed by the YSRCP government in the State in the last five years, to raise the issue of corruption in the State today, ahead of elections. He said the ruling party leaders associated with land and sand mafia ruled the roost, but the BJP remained a mute spectator. “Now, suddenly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises a hue and cry over it as if it has been discovered overnight,” he said.

He said Ms. Sharmila was fighting the battle in Kadapa to ensure justice to the family members of slain former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

AICC election observer Manoj Chauhan, APCC vie-presidents V. Gurunadam and Kolanukonda Shivaji, APCC administration and organising general secretary S.N. Raja, Vijayawada city president Naraharisetty Narasimha Rao and others were present.

