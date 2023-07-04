Khajipet schoolboy fell to death from hostel building, reveals CCTV footage

July 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KADAPA

The suspicion on the cause of the death of schoolboy Mamidisetty Sohith (11), a Sixth-class student of Beeram Sridhar Reddy International School in Khajipet mandal of Kadapa district, in the early hours of Saturday was cleared with the help of CCTV footage, said the police on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage revealed that the boy fell to his death from the fifth floor of the hostel building.

Earlier, the Khajipet police registered a case under Cr. No.78/2023 u/s 174 Cr.PC (suspicious death, cause not known), and launched an investigation.

The CCTV footage obtained from the location showed that the boy got up from his bed in his hostel room, and climbed the stairs to the fifth floor. He then climbed upon the trash bin on the fifth floor and jumped off the building.

According to the footage recorded in another CCTV camera, the boy was seen hanging by the insulated wires on the premises for four to six minutes before he fell, said the police.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, addressing the media here on Tuesday, said that the CCTV records showed that the boy woke up at 5.07 a.m., climbed the stairs to the next floor by 5.08 a.m., opened the grill gate and reached the fifth floor by 5.09 am.

“His fall to the ground at 5.18 a.m. which was also recorded in the first camera”, Mr. Anburajan said.

After four minutes, a hostel attendant Riyaz spotted the boy lying on the floor, talked to him, and then alerted the hostel warden, Anji. The warden informed the boy’s father M. Nagaraju, of the incident.

Not knowing the severity of the impact of the fall, the boy was taken to Chennur to a relative’s house. He, however, breathed his last before he could be shifted to Kadapa for better treatment.

