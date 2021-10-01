Khadi fair to be organised at BJP office on October 2

State govt. targeting Pawan Kalyan unable to answer the issues raised by him, alleges Madhav

A khadi fair is being organised at the BJP office at Lawson’s Bay Colony on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi on Saturday.

Addressing the media here on Friday, MLC P.V.N. Madhav underlined the importance of safeguarding the livelihood of artisans and handloom weavers apart from preventing the rich traditions from extinction. He said that the BJP would create awareness among the people of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of attaining self-reliance through khadi. Handloom and handicrafts traditions, prevalent in different parts of the country, would be popularised, he said.

Mr. Madhav recalled that Mahatma Gandhi was responsible for popularising khadi among the masses. The Khadi Village Board was established in 1936. Gandhiji’s dream was to provide employment to all, and it could be attained to ‘Gram Swaraj’ and this should be our motto today, Mr. Madhav said.

Referring to the controversy on the statements of Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Madhav said that politics has taken a new low with the statements and counter statements during the past few days. The BJP MLC alleged that the Ministers were making personal comments against Mr. Pawan Kalyan, unable to answer the issues raised by him.

Mr. Madhav alleged that the State government has failed on all fronts, and it was trying to take over the reins of the film industry. He said that the BJP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) would work together and grow as an alternative force in the State. He said that the party would honour the objections raised by the employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and said the target was to help the plant achieve 30 million metric tonnes. The interests of the employees would be safeguarded. The political parties were trying to mislead the steel workers for their personal gains, he alleged.

Mr. Madhav alleged that there was no response from the State government to the statements of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief that the potholed roads in the State would be constructed with shramdaan. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had entered into a war of words with Mr. Pawan Kalyan to divert the attention of people from the smuggling of liquor, ganja and red sanders.