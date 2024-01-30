ADVERTISEMENT

KGKT commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, hails his vision for women’s education

January 30, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former director of Gandhi Smriti, Savita Singh, highlights Gandhi’s vision of educating and thus empowering women

The Hindu Bureau

Savita Singh, former Director of Gandhi Smriti releases a poster on Mahatma Gandhi at a programme organised by Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust to commemorate Gandhi’s death anniversary, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The programme organised by the Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust (KGKT), here on Tuesday, to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Martyrs’ Day, emphasised the women-oriented initiatives proposed and promoted by the revolutionary leader during his time.

Savita Singh, former director of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti in New Delhi, who served as the chief guest of the event, recalled Gandhi’s vision towards education and upliftment of women, especially in rural areas, to enable the creation of an egalitarian society.

“Educating women will empower them and thus contribute to the overall progress of the society. This was the vision of Mahatma Gandhi,” said Ms. Singh, highlighting that the present government’s initiative on ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ has its roots in Gandhian thought. Similarly, the ‘Swachh Bharat’ programme is inspired by Gandhi’s idea of making the Panchayats not only strong and self-sufficient but also clean, green and hygienic.

B. Abhinay Reddy, Deputy Mayor of Tirupati, said the Mahatma’s dream of local self-governance was implemented by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the form of gram and ward secretariat, bringing administration to the grassroots level.

KGKT Chairman P.C. Rayulu announced the plan to build a Gandhi Memorial near the Tirupati collectorate building at a cost of ₹36 crore, which would include a medical centre, a library and a theatre.

