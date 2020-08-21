KGH to start clinical trials for COVID-19 drug, vaccine

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2020 00:16 IST

The State government has approved the conduct of two clinical trials in the Andhra Medical College/ King George Hospital here, and a communiqué from the Directorate of Medical Education, Vijayawada, was received in this regard on Thursday.

The approval indicates Phase-2 clinical trial involved in usage of CRO Navitas Life Sciences 2-Deoxy- D-Glucose as an adjunctive therapy to standard care of acute treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 cases. The study has the support of DRDO. The Principal of AMC, Prof. P.V. Sudhakar, has appointed Dr. Y. Gyana Sundar Raju, Prof of General Medicine, as the principal investigator for the study.

In the Phase 3 single blind randomised control study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of the coronavirus disease vaccine (COVISHIELD vaccine) of the Serum Institute of India will be done. This study has the support of ICMR. The Principal has appointed Dr. B. Devi Madhavi, Prof of Community Medicine, as the principal investigator for the vaccine trial.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of experts from various departments are co-investigators for the studies. “It is another advancement in the field of research and caters to the need of the hour in the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he said.

The Collector, V. Vinay Chand, has congratulated the institute and wished success.