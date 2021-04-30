KGH to get 60 more COVID beds

District Collector V. Vinay Chand on Thursday directed officials to arrange an additional 60 beds at the King George Hospital (KGH) in order to ease the shortage.

Mr. Vinay Chand held a review meeting with medical and revenue officials, on the services being extended to COVID-19 patients, at the Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal’s chambers on Thursday.

The Collector said that no COVID-19 patient should be made to wait outside the hospital. He also sought that arrangements be made for quick discharge of patients. He enquired with medical officers on the services being given to COVID patients with mild symptoms and in severe cases. Oxygen should be given only when needed, he said.

Dr. P. Mythili, Superintendent, KGH, apprised the Collector that specialist doctors, general doctors, nurses, anaesthetists, ECG and X-Ray technicians and other staff were required for the hospital.

Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, Principal, AMC, were present.