KGBVs sport a green look with flower, kitchen gardens

Many Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in Vizianagaram district get new and decent look with full of greenery, thanks to development of flower and kitchen gardens on their premises.

Biology is also taught practically apart from classroom teaching. All the students have to understand the greatness of nature by spending quality time in gardening. They must do gardening in the early hours under the supervision of science teachers. The well-trained teachers explain the soil condition, importance of plantation, role of vegetables in human health and other things. One can find many coconut, mango trees, various flowers, leafy vegetables and others in KGBVs located in places like Nellimarla, Gantyada, Gumma Lakshmipuram and other places.

Plantation drive

As many as 7,000 students of 33 KGBVs are actively involved in gardening. Vizianagaram Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Project Officer M. Krishnamurthy Naidu and Girl Child Development Officer A. Jhansi formed ‘Green Corps’ group six months ago with selected teachers to improve greenery in all KGBVs. Special officers of the respective vidyalas have to monitor the tasks given to the teachers who in turn train the students to take up the plantation drive. Each student has to adopt at least one sapling and monitor its growth constantly.

“Gardening makes students fit and healthy. It helps them to study well also. They can understand biology and other lessons in a practical way. We are going to conduct a competition among the KGBVs over plantation drive. The best students and teachers will be honoured in the presence of senior officials and public representatives,” says Mr. Krishnamurthy Naidu.

Mr. Naidu, who is a DSP rank police officer, has come to SSA as a Project Officer on a deputation as he is interested in reforms in primary education. “Dropouts have come down significantly after the establishment of KGBVs. Our aim is to prove that girls of rural background are second to none. We are providing training in yoga, physical fitness, computers and communication skills. Fortunately, 10 students could get seats in IIITs of Etcherla and Nuziveedu,” he added.

Ms. Jhansi said that the department was conducting awareness camps for parents also since many of them were forcing kids for marriages after completion of Intermediate. “There are many job opportunities with Intermediate qualification. The information about jobs and careers is provided constantly to make girls to have self-reliance in future. Fortunately, the response is positive from parents, ” she said.