‘KGBV student had injuries on her knees before she was punished by principal’

Inquiry ordered as 40 students were made to kneel down in the hot sun for making noise in classroom at KGBV school at Reddygudem village in NTR District

October 18, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Staff of KGBV at Reddygudem in NTR district were summoned by the Child Rights Commission for an inquiry on Tuesday

The seventh-class student of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Rangapuram village in Reddygudem mandal of NTR district, who suffered burns on her knees after the principal gave her punishment, had sustained injuries on her knees when she fell down in the school a few days ago.

The 12-year-old girl suffered injuries on both her knees when she fell while playing on the school premises a few days ago.

KGBV principal M. Shyamala, after finding the students making noise in the classroom, had directed the latter to kneel down in hot sun in the open ground.

“This student, who already had injuries, knelt down on the ground and the old wounds were bleeding,” said the KGBV officials.

The principal, who appeared for the inquiry before the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on October 17 (Tuesday), said that she had forgotten about the incident.

ANM K. Soundarya said that the girl was treated in the sick room for the injuries and was advised rest for two days. “The medical condition of the girl was mentioned in the sick report, but her parents were not alerted about the incident,” Ms. Soundarya said.

Commission Chairman K. Appa Rao expressed concern over the physical punishment given to students in the hot sun. He directed the education officials to provide the necessary treatment to the student and ensure that such incidents did not repeat.

Speaking to The Hindu, Assistant Project Coordinator (APC for KGBVs) Maheswara Rao said that an inquiry had been ordered and the report would be submitted to the NTR district Collector for action.

