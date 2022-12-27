HamberMenu
KGBV student allegedly attempts suicide at school in Anantapur district

December 27, 2022 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A ninth standard girl student of Narpala Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) allegedly attempted suicide in the bathroom of the school by consuming a liquid cleaner on Tuesday.

She has been admitted to the Government General Hospital here and is said to be out of danger.

It is said that a punishment was given to the girl by the accountant of the school, for coming late from her house after Christmas vacation. The girl was allegedly made to stand outside the classroom for two hours, following which she attempted suicide, SFI district secretary E. Kullai said.  

For those having suicidal tendencies there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur.

